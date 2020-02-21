Fenerbahçe ends contract with French international Rami

Turkish club Fenerbahçe announced Friday that they were ending the contract with French World Cup winning defender Adil Rami, who had failed to make his mark since his pre-season signing.

The club said the relationship was ending on friendly terms.

"A mutual agreement was found with footballer Adil Rami and his contract has been ended. We wish him the best for the rest of his career," the Istanbul club said in a statement.

The 34-year-old was signed in August for one season, with an option for a second, two weeks after the player was fired by Marseille for disciplinary reasons after appearing on a reality television show and attending a fashion event, which coincided with a match, when supposedly injured.

He struggled in Turkey, playing only one championship match, in which he was subbed at half-time.

Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper last month, Rami said his priority was to get back on the pitch, and said he was looking at options in the Gulf, the United States, or even France, where he might find "revenge".

He said he was also confident of returning to the France squad.





