Galatasaray chase 1st Fenerbahçe away win since 1999

Hoping to break a long spell, Galatasaray seek an away win against arch-rivals Fenerbahçe this weekend, even as the Lions' last road victory at Kadıköy was over two decades ago with 2-1.

Since then, Fenerbahçe have dominated on their home ground, Ulker Stadium, winning 15 derby matches against Galatasaray. Eight games between the Istanbul clubs ended as a draw.

The visiting team, Galatasaray were unable to taste victory in 23 matches at Ulker Stadium, including 20 Turkish Super Lig games since December 1999.

Fenerbahce were also relentless when they faced Galatasaray at home, scoring 44 goals in 23 matches while only conceding 15.

Both sides can't wait for the week 23 clash on Sunday.

The 2002-2003 football season saw an extravagant home victory for Fenerbahçe as the Yellow Canaries thrashed the Lions 6-0 at Kadıköy on Nov. 6, 2002, a match that Galatasaray has yet to forget.

Sunday's derby will kick off at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).





