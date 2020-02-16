Fenerbahçe Beko win 2020 Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko on Sunday won the 2020 Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup, defeating Darüşşafaka Tekfen 74-71 in the basketball tournament's final.

The 2020 champions' trio -- French point guard Nando De Colo, Italian forward Luigi Datome and Greek playmaker Kostas Sloukas -- scored 15 points each.

Johnny Hamilton, Darüşşafaka Tekfen's center from Trinidad and Tobago, dropped 20 points to be the top scorer of the final played in the capital Ankara.

Hamilton's teammates, U.S. forward Bonzie Colson and Turkish guard Doğuş Özdemiroğlu scored 13 points each for Darüşşafaka Tekfen.

Zeljko Obradovic, Fenerbahçe Beko's head coach, made the 500th appearance for the Istanbul club on Sunday.

Fenerbahçe Beko have claimed the Turkish Cup seven times in the tournament's history.

The 2020 runners-up Darüşşafaka Tekfen made it to the the cup's final for three times but they have failed to clinch the title.

