Dortmund’s 19-year-old Haaland named player of month

Germany's top-tier football league Bundesliga honored Norwegian striker Erling Haaland with the player of the month award on Saturday.

"Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been named the Bundesliga's January Player of the Month," the German league said on its website.

Haaland, 19, produced five league goals for his team in January.

The Dortmund star posted his picture alongside two awards on social media.

"Proud to be awarded #BundesligaPOTM [Player of the Month] and Rookie of the Month. Thank you for the support!," Haaland said on his Instagram account.

Winter signing Haaland has been mesmerizing Dortmund fans, scoring eight goals in five Bundesliga appearances.

In Jan. 2020, Haaland made his way to Germany as Dortmund purchased him from Austrian club RB Salzburg for €20 million ($22 million) transfer fee.





