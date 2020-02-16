Barcelona at joint top of La Liga after win over Getafe

Barcelona defeated Getafe 2-1 in Saturday's La Liga match to chase league leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona, the home team, led the first half 2-0 as French star Antoine Griezmann and Spanish defender Sergi Roberto were the scorers at the Camp Nou Stadium.

In the 66th minute, Getafe narrowed the gap to one as Spanish forward Angel Luis Rodriguez Diaz put the ball into Barcelona's net.

Barcelona won the week 24 match 2-1 to boost their points to 52 in the standings.

With this win, Barcelona have gone joint top with their fierce rivals Real Madrid that have 52 points in 23 matches.

Getafe are on the third position with 42 points.

- BARCELONA'S ALBA TROUBLED BY MUSCLE INJURY

Barcelona's Spanish left back Jordi Alba had to leave the pitch in the 21st minute due to an injury.

"Tests have confirmed that Jordi Alba has an injured right adductor. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said on their Twitter account.

Alba, 30, is a Barcelona regular, who has been playing for this club since 2012 summer.





