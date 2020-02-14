Shane Larkin out of Turkey squad over injury

The U.S.-born Turkish point guard Shane Larkin has been removed from the Turkey national basketball team squad over injury on Friday.

Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) said on its website that injured Larkin won't play in Turkey's upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers against the Netherlands (Feb. 21) and Sweden (Feb. 24).

The federation's medical report said that Larkin is unavailable for 10 days.

Anadolu Efes point guard Larkin received his Turkish identity card from Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu in a ceremony in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The TBF previously confirmed that the 27-year-old player's application was approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan so that Larkin would be eligible to play for Turkey.

Larkin has now dual citizenship, as he also holds a U.S. passport.





