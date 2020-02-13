Larkin called up to Turkey squad for FIBA qualifiers

The Turkish Basketball Federation announced Thursday the official squad for the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.

The U.S.-born Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes point guard, was called up to Turkey squad for the first time after his application for Turkish citizenship was accepted.

Larkin received his Turkish identity card from Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu in a ceremony at in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The Turkish Basketball Federation previously confirmed that 27-year-old player's application was approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan so Larkin will be eligible to play for Turkey.

Larkin has now dual citizenship, as he is also holding U.S. passport.

Turkey will face the Netherlands in their first match in the qualifiers at home on Feb. 21, as they will take on Sweden in an away match on Feb. 24.

Here is the Turkish squad:

Shane Larkin, Doğuş Balbay, Sertaç Şanlı, Tolga Geçim (Anadolu Efes), Burak Can Yıldız (Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta), Kartal Özmızrak (Daruşşafaka Tekfen), Melih Mahmutoğlu (Fenerbahçe Beko), Göksenin Köksal (Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta), Semih Erden, Metecan Birsen (Pınar Karşıyaka), Şehmuz Hazer (Teksut Bandirma), Muhsin Yaşar, Berkan Durmaz, Berk Uğurlu (TOFAS), Metin Türen (Turk Telekom).





