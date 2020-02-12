Turkish wrestler Kamal earns silver in European final

Turkish wrestler Kerem Kamal won a silver medal in the European Wrestling Championships in Rome on Wednesday.

Kamal was defeated by Gevorg Gharibyan from Armenia in the Greco-Roman 60 kg match.

He previously eliminated Amiran Shavadze of Georgia on Tuesday to qualify for the finals in Rome.

The silver gave Turkey its first medal of the tournament.

Italy hosts the 2020 European Championships, which concludes Feb. 16.





