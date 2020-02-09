Sivasspor keep top spot after drawing Başakşehir 1-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor drew with the third placed Medipol Başakşehir 1-1 at home on Sunday to remain at top of Turkey's top-tier football league.

Demba Ba scored the Başakşehir's goal in the 66th minute while Mustapha Yatabare's goal in the 80th minute brought one point for Sivas to stay at top of Super Lig.

On Saturday, Trabzonspor beat Gençlerbirliği 2-0 to follow the leader Sivasspor closely with 41 points.

Başakşehir are ranking third with 40 points in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe suffered a major blow in the title race of Turkey's top-tier football league after drawing Alanyaspor 1-1 at home on Saturday.

With this result, Fenerbahçe are currently in the fifth place with 38 points while Alanyaspor are ranking fourth with 39 points.

In Turkey's top-tier football league, Beşiktaş defeated Gaziantep 3-0 on Saturday.

With their second win in a row under new manager Sergen Yalçın, Beşiktaş are getting closer to the top spot. They secured seventh place with 36 points in the Turkish Super Lig.

Top seven teams will face each other during the next two weeks to fight for the top spot in the league.

In the week 22, Beşiktaş will play against Medipol Başakşehir while Sivasspor will face Trabzonspor.

In the week 23, Fenerbahçe will vie against Galatasaray in a derby match while Beşiktaş will meet Trabzonspor and Sivasspor will play against Aytemiz Alanyaspor.





