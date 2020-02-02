Trabzonspor beats Fenerbahçe, climbs to 3rd in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor on Saturday defeated Fenerbahçe 2-1, jumping to third place in Turkey's Süper Lig.

Playing at Şenol Güneş Stadium in Turkey's Black Sea province of Trabzon, Fenerbahçe's German forward Max Kruse beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır with a close-range shot in the first minute.

Fifteen minutes later, home team Trabzonspor equalized the score as Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth put the ball into the Yellow-Navies' net for his team.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Trabzonspor managed to score with the help of Czech defender Filip Novak, securing three points at home.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe midfielder Luiz Gustavo got a red card after arguing with the referee in the 95th minute.

With 38 points, Trabzonspor climbed into third place with its victory over Fenerbahçe.

The Yellow Canaries slipped to the fourth spot on the Süper Lig table with 37 points.