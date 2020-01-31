Barca sign Trincao for 31 million euros

Barcelona have signed Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31 million euros ($34 million), the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday.

"FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Francisco Trincao," the statement read.

"The young Portuguese forward can play anywhere up front although he usually features on the wing, on either flank despite being left footed."



Trincao, 20, will join Barca on July 1 and sign a contract until June 2025 containing a release clause of 500 million euros.



The forward made his top-flight debut for Braga last season and has made four league starts this campaign, scoring two goals.



Barca described Trincao as "quick and technically gifted", with "the ability to take defenders on with his dribbling skills".



Trincao began his career in the youth teams of Vianense and Porto before signing for Braga, where he made his senior debut in December 2018. He went on to play 29 times for the Portugese club and scored three goals.



Barcelona director Guillermo Amor confirmed on Thursday the club had ended their pursuit of a striker this month, despite Luis Suarez's knee injury which is likely to rule the Uruguayan out for the rest of the season.



Barca had been linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan while negotiations broke down over a deal for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno.