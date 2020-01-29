Turkish midfielder Özyakup joins Feyenoord on loan

The Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord signed Turkish midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup on loan from Turkish club Beşiktaş until the end of 2019-2020 season.

Feyenoord announced their new transfer on their website and shared a special video on Twitter to welcome Özyakup on Wednesday.

Born in Zaandam city of the Netherlands to a family of Turkish origin, Özyakup's youth career started in the same country before he joined Arsenal's football academy in London in 2008.

The 27-year-old midfielder made his senior debut with the London club against Shrewsbury Town in a League Cup match on Sep. 2011.

He only played two matches for the Gunners and moved to Turkish Super Lig club Beşiktaş in 2012.

Having won two Turkish league titles with the Black Eagles, Özyakup scored 31 goals and made 57 assists in 268 matches for Istanbul club.

He made 20 appearances in this season.





