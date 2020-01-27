Turkish leader pays tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Turkey's president Monday evening paid tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

In a tweet, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Kobe Bryant "inspired countless athletes" and offered his condolences to the superstar player's family and loved ones.



"I am deeply saddened by the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant who inspired countless athletes and introduced people around the world to the joy of basketball. As a basketball fan and the President of Turkey, I wish to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Erdoğan tweeted in English.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles.



The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said there were no survivors in the crash in the hills above the Calabasas area.

The helicopter crashed in foggy conditions and then caught fire.







