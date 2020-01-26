TURKEYS FIRST PROFESSIONAL BOXER ZAKARYAN DIES AT 90

Turkey's first professional boxer Zakaryan dies at 90
SPORT Anadolu Agency
Turkey's first professional boxer Garbis Zakaryan died on Sunday at the age of 90, the boxing federation said.
The Armenian-Turkish athlete is fondly remembered by his fans as "iron fist".
A staunch patriot, Zakaryan told Turkish daily Hürriyet in a 2013 interview that he wanted his coffin to be wrapped with the Turkish flag.
He became a professional player at the age of 24 and in a career which spanned over 22 years won many local and amateur titles.
He will be buried in Istanbul's Şişli Armenian Cemetery on Jan. 29 after a funeral ceremony at the Armenian church.