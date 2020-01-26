GALATASARAY REJECT RUMORS ABOUT DROGBAS COMEBACK

Turkey's Galatasaray on Sunday denied holding talks with Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba for the position of head coach.

In a statement on their website, the Istanbul club asked fans not to believe rumors spread by some media outlets, adding that they were focused on the Turkish Super League title for now.

Drogba, 41, is an ex-player of Galatasaray who scored 20 goals in 53 appearances. He announced his retirement from the game in November 2018.

- ARDA TURAN DEBATE TRIGGERS UNREST IN CLUB

Galatasaray's board opposed head coach Fatih Terim on his comments to the press seeking a return of their former star Arda Turan.

Turan, 33, was one of the significant players for Turkish football, playing for Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in 2010s.

Turan made his way back to Turkey from Spain in 2018 to rebuild his career.

The attacking midfielder's contract with Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir was annulled with mutual agreement in January.

In a news conference earlier this week, Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz said if difference of opinion persists with Terim it will be better for both of them to go their separate ways.





