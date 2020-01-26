China’s Supercup postponed due to coronavirus

China has postponed its football Supercup following the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, local media reported on Sunday.

The Chinese football season opener had been scheduled to take place between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua on Feb. 5 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, according to state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN).

"In conformity with the requirements to prevent and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and to avoid crowds gathering, the Chinese Football Association [CFA] has decided to postpone the 2020 CFA Supercup after cautious analysis and assessment," the Chinese football governing body said in a statement, cited by the broadcaster.

The new date for the Supercup events will be announced later by the Chinese football governing body.

Meanwhile, the health authorities has started to use anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the capital Beijing.

"We have Lopinavir/Ritonavir in stock in Beijing. The three hospitals designated to treat confirmed coronavirus cases have been using the therapy to treat the coronavirus in accordance with the national treatment plan and the patients' condition," the city's municipal health commission said in a statement.

According to China's National Health Commission, the death toll has jumped to 56 by Sunday morning, with 1,975 total cases confirmed.





