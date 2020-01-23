Podolski returns to Turkey by moving to Antalyaspor

Former Germany international forward Lukas Podolski has agreed to join Turkish first division club Antalyaspor.

"Welcome," the club tweeted Thursday in German, English and Turkish.

Podolski has signed a contract until the end of next season, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported.

The move is a return to Turkey for 34-year-old Podolski, who played for Galatasaray between 2015 and 2017 before moving to Vissel Kobe in Japan. Vissel said on Saturday it would not extend Podolski's contract after this month.

Podolski is Germany's third most capped player with 130 international appearance, behind Lothar Matthaeus (150) and Miroslav Klose (137).

His career began at his local club Cologne, where he enjoyed two spells, and he also played at Bayern Munich and Arsenal with a short loan period at Inter Milan.



