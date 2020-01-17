Valladolid chairman Ronaldo praises Turkish striker Enes Ünal

Spanish La Liga club Real Valladolid President Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima praised Turkish forward Enes Ünal's recent impressive performance.

Real Valladolid chief Ronaldo, 43, encouraged Ünal by saying "keep scoring."

"Enes is good, very good," the Brazilian legend said and adding that he has been expecting "more goals" from 22-year-old Ünal.

Speaking about Ronaldo, Ünal told Anadolu Agency, "He is a really friendly, very good person and very good president."





"Ronaldo is always with the club. He is trying to come to all the games," Ünal stated.

"He is always in contact with us. It is an incredible opportunity for a football player to be around him, who has a great career and is a friendly person," he added.

The Turkish international recently scored two goals against Leganes in Spanish La Liga match and two more goals against Marbella in Copa del Rey (Spanish King's Cup).

Unal was a pure Bursaspor product, who previously played for Manchester City and Spain's Villarreal.

The 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup winner, Ronaldo owns %72.7 share of Real Valladolid.

He was one of the legendary football figures in 1990s and 2000s, playing for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Italian arch rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan as well as the Brazilian national football team.

Ronaldo scored 62 goals in 98 international appearances for Brazil.



