All-Star match fans to support children in need

Turkish basketball fans will support children in need with caps, scarfs and gloves in Turkey's ING All-Star 2020 basketball match.

With an initiative that will be organized by Turkish Basketball Federation and Turkish Red Crescent under the slogan of "The tribunes support children in this match," basketball fans will support children in need, with caps, scarfs and gloves.

The ING All-Star 2020 game will take place in Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul on Sunday.

The fans will donate caps, scarfs and gloves during the All-Star game in the sports hall for the children in need.

All the 1,500 tickets had already been sold out.

Turkish Red Crescent will sell caps, scarfs and gloves for fans before and during the game. Also, the fans can bring their caps, scarfs and gloves to give the Turkish Red Crescent.

The ING All-Star 2020 coaches will be Anadolu Efes' Engin Ataman and Pınar Karşıyaka's Ufuk Sarıca.

The All-Star game players are as follows:

Shane Larkin, Sertaç Şanlı, Vasilije Micic (Anadolu Efes), Andrew Andrews (Arel Universitesi Büyükçekmece Basketbol), Robert Golden (Bahçeşehir Koleji), Shaquielle Mckissic (Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta), Doğuş Özdemiroğlu (Darüşsafaka Tekfen), Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Melih Mahmutoğlu (Fenerbahçe Beko), Christopher Jones (Frutti Extra Bursaspor), Yiğit Arslan, Zachary Auguste (Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta), Andrew Crawford (Gaziantep Basketbol), Jordan Crawford (Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor), Elmedin Kikanovic (OGM Ormanspor), Amath M'Baye, Metecan Birsen (Pınar Karşıyaka), Archie Goodwin (Sigortam.net ITU Basketbol), Emanuel Terry, Şehmus Hazer (Teksüt Bandırma), Berk Uğurlu, Devin Willams (TOFAŞ), Moustapha Fall (Türk Telekom).











