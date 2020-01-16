Meryem Boz named MVP in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey's national women volleyball team player Meryem Boz was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) selected the Turkey's national women volleyball team player Meryem Boz the Most Valuable Player of the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," the Turkish Volleyball Federation said Wednesday on their website.

Boz was a vital part of the Turkey during the tournament, became highest scorer for her nation and scored 85 points in 5 games.

Turkey booked their ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany 3-0 in CEV European qualification final in Apeldoorn, Netherlands on Sunday.

Turkey's national women volleyball team also took place in the 2012 London Summer Olympics, however failed to advance from the group stage.