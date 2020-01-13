Anadolu Efes get 13th straight win in Turkish league
Anadolu Efes defeated OGM Ormanspor 79-68 in Sunday's ING Basketball Super League clash to remain comfortable at top.
Istanbul basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to 13 games in the top-tier Turkish league.
Anadolu Efes' James Anderson was the top scorer of the match with 16 points.
Anadolu Efes topped the Turkish basketball league with 15-1 win/loss record with the latest win.
Pınar Karşıyaka and Fenerbahçe Beko are the other title contenders with 13-3 win/loss records.
Anadolu Efes are also leading the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague -- earned their 15th win in 18 games in the regular season.
Here are the results of week 16:
Darüşşafaka Tekfen - Arel Üniversitesi Büyükçekmece Basketbol: 105-56
OGM Ormanspor - Anadolu Efes: 68-79
TOFAS - Frutti Ekstra Bursaspor: 109-59
Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor - Gaziantep Basketbol: 92-95
Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta - Bahçeşehir Koleji: 91-92
Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta - Türk Telekom: 93-71
Pinar Karşıyaka - Teksüt Bandirma: 91-82
Fenerbahçe Beko - Sigortam.net ITU Basket: 94-83