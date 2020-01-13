Anadolu Efes get 13th straight win in Turkish league

Anadolu Efes defeated OGM Ormanspor 79-68 in Sunday's ING Basketball Super League clash to remain comfortable at top.

Istanbul basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to 13 games in the top-tier Turkish league.

Anadolu Efes' James Anderson was the top scorer of the match with 16 points.

Anadolu Efes topped the Turkish basketball league with 15-1 win/loss record with the latest win.

Pınar Karşıyaka and Fenerbahçe Beko are the other title contenders with 13-3 win/loss records.

Anadolu Efes are also leading the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague -- earned their 15th win in 18 games in the regular season.

Here are the results of week 16:

Darüşşafaka Tekfen - Arel Üniversitesi Büyükçekmece Basketbol: 105-56

OGM Ormanspor - Anadolu Efes: 68-79

TOFAS - Frutti Ekstra Bursaspor: 109-59

Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor - Gaziantep Basketbol: 92-95

Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta - Bahçeşehir Koleji: 91-92

Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta - Türk Telekom: 93-71

Pinar Karşıyaka - Teksüt Bandirma: 91-82

Fenerbahçe Beko - Sigortam.net ITU Basket: 94-83









