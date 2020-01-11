Galatasaray forward Ryan Babel moves to Ajax on loan
SPORT Anadolu Agency
Published
Dutch club Ajax signed Galatasaray forward Ryan Babel on loan until the end of the season, the Turkish club announced Saturday.
Ajax will pay some €1.5 million ($1.6 million) transfer fee to Galatasaray, the Yellow-Reds said in a statement.
The 33-year-old Dutch international forward previously played for England's Liverpool and Fulham and German club Hoffenheim.
Apart from Galatasaray, Babel has also played for two other Turkish clubs -- Kasımpaşa and Beşiktaş.