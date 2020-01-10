Turkish amputee footballer targets World Cup win

Turkish national amputee football player Barış Telli says he does not want to die before lifting the World Cup during his career.

The 30-year old footballer shared his thoughts and future goals Thursday with Anadolu Agency.

Telli said Turkey's national amputee football team has been successful for a long time and is now aiming to win titles in two major tournaments.

"We are now preparing for the 2020 European Amputee Football Championship and 2022 Amputee Football World Cup. I don't want to die without lifting the World Cup," he said.

"I know very well that we are currently a very strong team."

Telli recalled how he felt when Turkey lost the 2018 World Cup final in Mexico.

"Losing the World Cup in the final really shattered me. I cried so much.

"I don't even want to remember those days."

Turkey lost the final against Angola 5-4 on penalties.

Encouraged early on

Telli gave credit to his physical education teacher at elementary school for encouraging him to take up gymnastics.

"I was a hyperactive child. I started practicing gymnastics thanks to my physical education teacher, Nevzat Kankuş, when I was in elementary school."

"Gymnastics help me to do other sports such as amputee football and tennis, improving my motor skills."

Telli said people associate him with superstar Lionel Messi due to his speed and dribbling skills, adding that as a Ronaldinho fan -- a Brazilian legend -- since his childhood, he resembles his playing style to Ronaldinho instead of Messi.