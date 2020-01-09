Galatasaray sign Nigerian right-winger Jesse Sekidika

Turkish football club Galatasaray signed Nigerian right-winger Jesse Tamunobaraboye Sekidika on Thursday.

The 23-year-old signed four-and-a-half-year contract with Galatasaray until the end of 2023-2024 season, the club said in a statement.

Nigerian footballer joined the Lions from another Turkish club Eskişehirspor. Galatasaray did not pay a transfer fee to Eskişehirspor for Sekidika.

Galatasaray will pay €125,000 ($138,700) to the Nigerian footballer for the rest of this season and €250,000 ($277,401) for each year.

He scored 8 goals in 16 matches this season in Eskişehirspor.



