BAŞAKŞEHIR ANNULS ARDA TURANS CONTRACT

Başakşehir annuls Arda Turan's contract

Turkish midfielder Arda Turan's contract with the country's Super Lig club Medipol Başakşehir was annulled with a mutual agreement, the club announced on Tuesday.

"Our footballer Arda Turan met with Başakşehir Chairman Göksel Gümüşdağ and requested to leave the club to open a new page in his career.

Gümüşdağ positively responded to his request and therefore, Turan's contract was annulled with a mutual agreement," Başakşehir said in a statement.

The ex-Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder signed with Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Başakşehir a two-and-a-half-year loan deal in January 2018.

The Turkish international played a total of 55 matches with Barcelona and scored 15 goals in the two-and-a-half seasons for the Spanish club.

Turan had first joined Atletico Madrid from Galatasaray in 2011. After that, he was transferred to Barcelona in 2015 with a transfer fee of €34 million ($38 million).

He played 12 matches for Başakşehir this season.

