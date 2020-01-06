MILAN HELD BY SAMPDORIA TO 0-0 IN IBRAHIMOVICS RETURN

Zlatan Ibrahimović's comeback appearance added much-needed urgency but little else for AC Milan as they were held by Sampdoria to 0-0 in Serie A on Monday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović, who helped Milan to its last Serie A title in 2011, has rejoined the club until the end of the season with an option for another year.

"Ibrahimovic's impact was absolutely positive," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. "He immediately gave support.

"The team is still not used to this presence. At the end we could have looked for him more, his physical prowess gives us an extra solution."

The games were scheduled for Monday because of the Epiphany, a public holiday in Italy.

Around 60,000 fans flocked to San Siro for the return of Ibrahimović after nearly eight years, and there was a banner dedicated to him which read: "A new challenge to live together: welcome back Ibra."

However, another banner also recalled the embarrassment of AC Milan's last match, its worst result in 21 years, as it simply read: "Atalanta-Milan 5-0."

Milan failed to score for the third successive match.

Ibrahimović was sent on in the 55th minute for Krzysztof Piątek after Sampdoria started the second half very much on top.

The introduction of the Swede appeared to give Milan impetus, and Ibrahimović had a couple of chances early on but neither of his headers troubled Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Ibrahimović also set up a great chance for Suso in the 77th but the Spaniard fired wide of the left post prompting resounding jeers from the Milan fans.

OTHER MATCHES

Atalanta emulated its last result before the winter break with a 5-0 win over Parma.

It was already 3-0 by halftime thanks to goals from Alejandro "Papu" Gomez, Remo Freuler and Robin Gosens. Josip Ilicic added two after the restart.

Atalanta moved to within one point of fourth-placed Roma and the final Champions League spot.

Elsewhere, Giuseppe Iachini's debut as Fiorentina coach was ruined by a stoppage-time equalizer from Bologna in a 1-1 draw.





