Bayern striker Lewandowski named as "player of 1st half of season" in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's forward Robert Lewandowski was voted Sunday the best player in the first half of 2019-2020 season by his fellow Bundesliga players.

A total of 239 Bundesliga players participated in the survey conducted by Germany's sports magazine Kicker.

Lewandowski received 44.7 percent of the votes to top the best player category.

He was followed by RB Leipzig's Timo Werner with 14.6 percent and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund with 6.7 percent.

The 31-year-old Polish forward recorded an impressive performance this season, scoring 19 goals in 17 matches.

Bundesliga players also named Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer the best goalkeeper in the first half of the season with 38.9 percent of the votes.

Bayern Munih's Manuel Neuer received 10.9 percent of the votes, while Peter Gulacsi of RB Leipzig got 9.2 percent of the votes in the survey.



