Giannis gets 3rd triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night.

Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for the NBA's best record, the Bucks (26-4) made their first six 3-pointers and opened a big early lead that grew to 29 points.

Antetokounmpo had secured his triple-double by midway through the third quarter after playing just 23 minutes.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks, who are playing without starters Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe because of right leg injuries. They didn't miss them at all.

Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who lost for the second straight night.



