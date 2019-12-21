Manchester City beat Leicester 3-1 in Premier League

Manchester City hit back to beat Leicester 3-1 as the champions kept alive their faint hopes of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta got a glimpse of the problems that lie ahead as Everton and Arsenal shared a dreadful 0-0 draw on Saturday.

City have been left trailing in Liverpool's wake this term and a defeat against second-placed Leicester would have been a fatal blow to their bid for a third successive title.

But goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus gave Pep Guardiola's side a win that moved them within 11 points of Liverpool, who don't play this weekend due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

Jamie Vardy had punished City's defensive weakness against the counter-attack with a breakaway opener in the 22nd minute.

But former Leicester winger Mahrez equalised with a deflected 30th minute effort and Gundogan stroked home a 43rd minute penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Ricardo Pereira.

Jesus extended third placed City's lead from Kevin De Bruyne's cross in the 69th minute to leave Leicester 10 points behind Liverpool.

Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, have a game in hand to bolster their lead and also face Leicester on Boxing Day.







