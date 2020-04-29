EU CONDEMNS DEADLY YPG/PKK ATTACK IN SYRIAS AFRIN REGION

The EU on Wednesday condemned a recent terrorist attack carried out by the YPG/PKK in the market of Afrin, northwestern Syria.

"Such intolerable acts of terrorism can never be justified. Those responsible must be held accountable," the spokesperson of the EU's External Action Service, Peter Stano said in a statement.

At least 40 civilians, including 11 children, were killed and nearly 50 others severely injured when a bomb-rigged fuel tanker exploded in the center of Afrin, close to Turkey's border, on Tuesday.

The statement offered condolences to the victims' families and wished quick recovery to the wounded, reiterating the bloc's call for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military operation -- Operation Olive Branch -- to rid Afrin of terrorist groups and liberated the city and the province that March.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.