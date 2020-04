A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus carries her purchases through the Qazvin old traditional bazaar some 93 miles northwest of the capital Tehran Iran, April 22, 2020. (AP Photo)

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen by 76 to reach a total of 5,650, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Saturday.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, he added.