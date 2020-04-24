Turkish jets 'neutralize' 8 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" at least eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized in Gara regions in an air operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.