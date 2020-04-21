Israel’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 197

The death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 197 as 16 more people died, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said 47 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the tally to 13,930.

At least 119 of them are in critical condition, while 4,353 people have recovered.

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than two people.

All businesses with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have passed 2.5 million, with the death toll nearing 172,000, while almost 660,000 people have recovered.











