Turkey neutralizes 18 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized 18 PKK terrorists as part of a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists, who were detected by reconnaissance and surveillance activities, were neutralized in the Qandil region, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," said the statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.