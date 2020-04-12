Several Arab countries report new deaths amid outbreak

Several Arab countries on Sunday reported a rise in the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus.

Morocco's Health Ministry said in a statement that two more people had lost their lives, raising the death toll to 113.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 1,617 and there is a total of 153 recovered, it added.

In Iraq, the Health Ministry reported the updated death toll as 74, while the number of cases is 1,318.

Some 600 people have recovered, it said.

A total of 59 deaths have also taken place in Saudi Arabia since the deadly coronavirus entered the country.

The country's Health Ministry said the number of cases is 4,462 and a total of 761 people have recovered.

Kuwait's Health Ministry also issued a statement saying the number of cases reached 1,234 and over 140 people have recovered.

It had earlier reported just one death.

In Lebanon, a total of 630 confirmed cases were reported by the Health Ministry.

Twenty people have succumbed to the virus so far in the country, according to earlier figures.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 110,000 people, and infected over 1.8 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.





