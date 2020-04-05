IRANS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 3,603

A medical aid worker sets up and installs a bed at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Iran reported 151 more deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 3,603, a health official said.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,483 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 58,226, according to Iran's state TV.

Jahanpour said 22,011 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,057 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with nearly 65,000 deaths. An excess of 247,000 have recovered.