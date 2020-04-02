COVID-19 infections surge in several Arab countries

Health authorities in Morocco, Oman, Lebanon, Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan and Syria confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said 22 coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the country's total infections to 676 in addition to 40 deaths.

In Oman, health authorities said 21 new cases were added to the country's COVID-19 infections, raising the total to 231.

On Wednesday, Oman's first fatality from coronavirus was reported.

In Lebanon, total infections jumped to 494, along with 16 fatalities related to the virus.

The Palestinian government confirmed five more coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 160.

The ministry also said the 21 new cases are Palestinian workers in Israeli settlements and those who came in contact with them.

The Bahraini Health Ministry confirmed 66 more coronavirus cases, raising the total to 635. Four people recovered to bring the total recoveries to 341.

In Saudi Arabia, five deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 21, the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a Health Ministry source.

Another 165 cases were recorded, bringing the total to 1,885, according to the news outlet, while 64 people recovered for a total of 328 recoveries.

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli told reporters that 71 new coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the country's total infections to 850 with 52 deaths.

The Sudanese Health Ministry confirmed one more coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases to eight.

Bashar al-Assad's regime's Health Ministry said six new cases were reported in the country, raising the total to 16 in the regions under the regime's control.

So far, two people lost their lives due to the virus in the country.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 998,000, with more than 50,200 deaths. Over 204,600 recovered from infections.









