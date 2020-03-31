ISRAELS DEATH TOLL FROM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO GO UP

Israel's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 19 after four died, according to health officials Tuesday.



The health ministry said 136 new infections were recorded, bringing the total to 4,831 and 83 patients are in critical condition, but 163 have recovered.

All schools have been closed and all public meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have also been banned.



All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens, except those who have residency in Israel.



After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 200 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



More than 838,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 41,000 with almost 176,000 recoveries.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara