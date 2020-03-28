Coronavirus cases in Israel exceed 3,600

The total number of the coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 3,619, as 159 more people tested positive, according to country's Health Ministry on Saturday.

At least 12 people have so far died of the coronavirus, with 54 patients in critical condition and 89 recoveries, a ministry statement said.

As part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, all schools in the country have been closed, all meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have also been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed beginning from March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens to the country, except for those who have residency in Israel.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 649,900 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 30,200 and over 137,200 recoveries.





