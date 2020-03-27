ISRAELS CORONAVIRUS CASES SURPASS 3,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 3,035 after 342 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said 49 patients are in critical condition.

It added that four more COVID-19 patients died on Friday, raising Israel's death toll to 12.

On Friday, the Israeli army announced that 500 soldiers will start helping police from Sunday in implementing the government's measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Steps taken by Israel include closing cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and other entertainment venues.

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 553,000 cases have been reported worldwide so far, with the death toll above 25,000 and over 127,500 successful recoveries.

With its tally now at 85,991, the U.S. has become the country with the most COVID-19 cases in the world, followed by China with 81,782 and Italy with 80,589.





