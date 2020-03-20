Turkish forces 'neutralize' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Our heroic commandos neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the area of the [Operation] Peace Spring," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry further affirmed its determination to continue operations in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.