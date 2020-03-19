Number of coronavirus cases in Israel climbs to 529

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel climbed to 529, as 96 fresh cases were reported over the latest 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Six of the cases, who are currently receiving treatment, are in serious condition, the ministry said in a statement cited by Israel's Broadcasting Authority.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that a total of 5,639 Israeli soldiers are being quarantined.

It said that 10 Israeli soldiers were infected with the virus and are being treated.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories around the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Out of over 218,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 8,800, while more than 84,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.















