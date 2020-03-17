ISRAELS CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 324

‏An Israeli firefighter sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in Modi'in, Israel, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

Israel confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 324, according to the Health Ministry.

Five of the cases, who are currently receiving treatment, are in serious condition, the ministry said.

Earlier Tuesday, the ministry announced a total of 304 cases with six new infections.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 189,233 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,500, while more than 80,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The disease has triggered lockdowns, cancellation of flights in many parts of the world.