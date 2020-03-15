Several YPG/PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syrian territories, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said two PKK/YPG terrorists who attacked on Turkish troops in the Operation Euphrates Shield area, and another one attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area were "neutralized."

It added that the operations will continue without letup.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In 2016-2019, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







