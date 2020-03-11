Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli army Wednesday injured dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with live and rubber bullets and tear gas, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli military force raided Mt. Arma, near Beta town in Nablus city, and fired live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse protesters gathered at the mountain to prevent settlers from controlling it.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured, including people who were affected by tear gas, and a number of them were transferred to hospitals for treatment while the majority of the wounded protesters were treated in the field.

On Tuesday, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s Anti-settlement Authority called for protesting at Mt. Arma on Wednesday to prevent settlers guarded by Israeli officials from controlling the mountain.

Dozens of Palestinians have staged a sit-in for almost a month on the mountain following calls by settler groups to demonstrate there and capture it to establish a Jewish settlement.







