Tourists required to leave Israel in coming days

Tourists must leave Israel within the next few days, the Health Ministry says, as the country further tightens its travel entry rules in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Tourists staying in Israel will be given time to leave in an orderly manner in coming days," it says, though an exact date was not named.

Should tourists show symptoms of infection beforehand, they must immediately contact Magen David Adom emergency services, the ministry says in a statement. Otherwise, they should follow basic hygiene rules, avoid crowds and document their itinerary through Israel.





