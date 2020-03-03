ISRAELI ELECTIONS ‘WONT COME AT PALESTINIAN EXPENSE’

The Palestinian state said Tuesday it is ready to deal with any Israeli government committed to achieving a "just and comprehensive peace" based on UN resolutions.

"Even though the Israeli elections are an internal Israeli matter, its results will not come at Palestinian expense," Palestinian State Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The statement stressed Palestinians' determination to protect national and legitimate rights in Jerusalem and its holy places.

"We will not allow anyone to liquidate our cause," the statement said.

Rudeineh reiterated Palestinian demands to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on 1967 borders.

Israeli voters cast ballot Monday in that country's third general elections in 11 months.

Preliminary results showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party in the lead with 90% of votes counted.

The right-wing camp appeared to secure 59 seats, but still needs two more to meet the minimum requirement to form a government.

