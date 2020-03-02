IRANS DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS JUMPS TO 66

The death toll from coronavirus in Iran has climbed to 66, the Health Ministry announced Monday.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Reisi said 12 more people died from the disease as 523 new cases were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1,501.

Most of the new cases were detected in Tehran, Markazi, Qom, and Ghilan, according to the official.

Reisi said 291 patients with the COVID-19 were successfully treated and discharged from hospitals across the country.

The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 3,000, with more than 88,000 infected.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, updated the global risk level to very high.