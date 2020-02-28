40 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli security forces scuffle with a Palestinian man during clashes following a protest in the village of Baita south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on February 28, 2020. (AFP Photo)

At least 40 Palestinians, including a teenager, were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters to disperse protesters at a sit-in at Mount Arma, near Belta town in Nablus.





Palestinian Red Crescent Society in a statement confirmed the casualties, saying that they included a 16-year-old "who was wounded with live bullets in his back".

They also treated 15 people with rubber bullet injuries and 24 cases of asphyxia, a condition where lack of oxygen causes unconsciousness.





Since Friday midnight, dozens of Palestinians have staged a sit-in on Mount Arma following calls by settler groups to demonstrate on the mountain and seize it to establish a Jewish settlement.