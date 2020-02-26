Israel to re-open Gaza crossings after 3 days

Israel will reopen the Erez and Kerem Shalom terminals with the Gaza Strip and the sea shore for Palestinian fishermen starting Wednesday after three days of closure, according to state-run television.

Camille Abu Roken, coordinator of the Israeli government's operations in the West Bank and Gaza, said the Israeli army will also re-expand the fishing area in Gaza to 15 nautical miles and resume work at the terminals, according to KAN TV channel.

The Agricultural Work Committees Corporation in the Gaza Strip announced that Israeli authorities made the decision.

"The Palestinian Civil Liaison Authority [the point of contact with the Israeli side] informed them that Israel decided to reopen the Gaza Sea on Wednesday evening," Zakaria Bakr, director of the fishermen's committees at the foundation, told Anadolu Agency.

Israel decided Monday to completely close the Gaza Strip sea as well as Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings against the backdrop of the military escalation which lasted for two days before it ended with a cease-fire Monday evening between the Palestinian resistance and Israel through mediators.







